ESPN Executive Comments On ESPN Potentially Airing WrestleMania Live In The Future

– ESPN Senior Director of Programming Brent Colborne spoke with Sports Illustrated about the potential of the network airing a live WrestleMania in the future.

“It’s a great question. We’re always open to discussing a lot of different ideas with various leagues, but right now the focus for what we’re doing with WWE is on the short-term. We felt like this was a really good content opportunity for us to show these three encores, and a really good promotional opportunity for WWE to help utilize our reach and our brand to create more excitement for WrestleMania this upcoming weekend.”

ESPN aired replays of WrestleMania 30 and 32 over the past two Sundays and will air a replay of WrestleMania 35 this Sunday.