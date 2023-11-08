Ethan Page Announces Daniel Garcia, Ortiz & More For Alpha-1 Return Show

Ethan Page has announced some talent for his Alpha-1 Wrestling’s return show, as well as a couple additional shows. As previously reported, Page announced that the company would be coming back in February of 2024.

Page confirmed in a new video (per Fightful that the show will take place on Febuary 3rd, not February 4th as originally said, and that the event will have Daniel Garcia, Alec Price, Ortiz, and Joshua Bishop appearing. He also noted that Mark Wheeler will defend the Alpha Male Championship against Space Monkey and Shane Sabre at the event.

Page noted that he wanted to bring back familiar faces for the fans, but also some new people and some of the top indy stars.

Page has also announced two more shows for the company with Immortal Kombat taking place on March 19th, 2024 and Deadly Encounter taking place on March 24th, 2024.