Ethan Page on Feeling like the ‘Old Man’ of WWE NXT

– WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his feeling like the “old man” of NXT at 34 years old. Ethan Page stated, “Dude, I feel old. I’m training with 20-year-old college athletes that are freaks of nature. That’s what this place is: breeding freaks of nature. And then here’s my broken down, 34-year-old ass in training and working out with these guys looking around, like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m the old guy now.'”

Page will be defending his title again on next week’s WWE NXT debut on The CW against former champion Trick Williams. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, October 1 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.