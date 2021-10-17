wrestling / News
Various News: Ethan Page & Kip Sabian Go on a Toy Hunt, This Week’s OVW TV Online
October 17, 2021 | Posted by
– Ethan Page brought Kip Sabian on a toy hunt during All Out week, and video is now online. The Men of the Year member posted his latest vlog, which you can check out below:
“Ethan Page takes Kip Sabian on a HUGE Toy Hunt Vlog while in Chicago for AEW All Out Week 2021”
– The latest episode of OVW TV is online, and you can check it out below. The synopsis reads:
“It’s six-man mayhem when Cash Flo, “The Complete Package” Tony Bizo & “Rockstar” Ryan Howe take on OVW Kentucky Heavyweight Champion Luscious Lawrence, “Hood Ninja” Hy Zaya & “The Neon Ninja” Facade! PLUS: OVW Tag Team Champions The Dark Kloudz are in action, Freya The Slaya takes on the debuting Kolbe Max and much more! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network.”
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Wrestler To Debut For NJPW Strong Next Month (SPOILERS)
- Bret Hart Remembers Drawing Wrestlers In Orgies On Locker Room Blackboard
- Juice Robinson Reveals His Character Idea That Received Backstage Heat in WWE NXT
- Kevin Nash Apologizes to The Rock for How He Treated Him After Coming Back to WWE in 2002