Ethan Page Says His YouTube Channel Is Currently On Hiatus

Ethan Page is hitting the pause button on his YouTube account for now, as he noted in a recent appearance. The WWE NXT star hasn’t posted a video in a month, and he noted on Talk’n Shop that the channel is on hiatus while he adjusts to his new workload.

“Yeah, I’m kind of just trying to figure everything out before I add more to my plate,” he said (per Fightful). “I like got super burnt out, I think you guys know that this is a hustle, this is a grind. It’s a lot of work, especially doing it on a schedule, it’s regimented, it’s a lot of work, especially if you’re doing it on your own.”

He continued, “I don’t want to burn myself out, especially now, this is the biggest opportunity and I’ve essentially worked my whole life for this. On top of that, I have two kids and a wife who are like, ‘Yeah, sure, we’ll move to Florida.’ I’m not gonna just waste this.”

Page is part of the Fatal Four-Way NXT Championship match at tonight’s NXT Heatwave.