WWE News: Eva Marie & Parker Boudreaux Host Royal Rumble Viewing Party, Drew McIntyre on Canvas 2 Canvas
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
– Eva Marie and wrestling prospect Parker Boudreaux held a Royal Rumble viewing part for friends on Sunday night. The two posted a pic to their social media accounts at the party with friends in California, as you can see below.
Boudreaux is a college football star and wrestling star who Paul Heyman singled out as a potential WWE star.
Let’s get ready to rumble 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lyc4Q5IXQQ
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 1, 2021
– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Drew McIntyre:
