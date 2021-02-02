WWE News: Eva Marie & Parker Boudreaux Host Royal Rumble Viewing Party, Drew McIntyre on Canvas 2 Canvas

– Eva Marie and wrestling prospect Parker Boudreaux held a Royal Rumble viewing part for friends on Sunday night. The two posted a pic to their social media accounts at the party with friends in California, as you can see below.

Boudreaux is a college football star and wrestling star who Paul Heyman singled out as a potential WWE star.

Let’s get ready to rumble 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lyc4Q5IXQQ — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 1, 2021

