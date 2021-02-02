wrestling / News

WWE News: Eva Marie & Parker Boudreaux Host Royal Rumble Viewing Party, Drew McIntyre on Canvas 2 Canvas

February 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eva Marie

– Eva Marie and wrestling prospect Parker Boudreaux held a Royal Rumble viewing part for friends on Sunday night. The two posted a pic to their social media accounts at the party with friends in California, as you can see below.

Boudreaux is a college football star and wrestling star who Paul Heyman singled out as a potential WWE star.

– The latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schamberger painting Drew McIntyre:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Canvas 2 Canvas, Drew McIntyre, Eva Marie, Parker Boudreaux, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading