Eva Marie Set To Appear on Next Week’s Raw

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eva Marie

Eva Marie will bring the EVA-lution to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced on this week’s Raw that Marie will make her debut on the June 14th show.

Marie has been appearing in vignettes for the last several weeks to hype her return. It was reported earlier today that Marie could be bringing an NXT call-up or two with her as “muscle.”

