Eva Marie Set To Appear on Next Week’s Raw
Eva Marie will bring the EVA-lution to Raw on next week’s episode. WWE announced on this week’s Raw that Marie will make her debut on the June 14th show.
Marie has been appearing in vignettes for the last several weeks to hype her return. It was reported earlier today that Marie could be bringing an NXT call-up or two with her as “muscle.”
One week until the EVA-LUTION arrives on #WWERaw!
✨@natalieevamarie pic.twitter.com/nC8f8zG7w0
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
Millions of fans have been inspired by the #EVALution ! We are in this movement TOGETHER, and together no one can stop us ! 💨🚀@WWE @WWEonFOX @USA_Network @peacockTV #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) June 8, 2021
BREAKING: The #EvaLution takes place next Monday on #WWERaw!@natalieevamarie is BACK. pic.twitter.com/9eD1KFSCYU
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021
