wrestling / News
Ever-Rise Making AEW Debut On This Week’s Dynamite As 2.0
WWE alumni Ever-Rise are set to make their AEW debut on this week’s Homecoming episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that the team, now known as 2.0, will make their debut on this week’s show in a six-man tag team match. They will team with Daniel Garcia against Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin.
You can see the promo below in which they called out Moxley, Kingston, and Allin. The duo were released from WWE at the end of June.
AEW Dyanmite: Homecoming airs tomorrow night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida live on TNT.
2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) have arrived in #AEW, & aren’t wasting any time! They’ve aligned with Daniel Garcia & challenged 3 of the top names in AEW @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin! GM @TonyKhan has just sanctioned this match for #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night Live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Xcvd9vyPSQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On His Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, AEW’s Philosophy On Free Agent Signings
- Chris Jericho Responds To Vince McMahon’s Comments On WWE Not Seeing AEW As Competition
- Backstage Rumor on Adam Cole Contract Expiration Being Tied to Release of Canyon Ceman
- Eric Bischoff On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, WWE Allowing Marquee Talent To Potentially Sign With AEW