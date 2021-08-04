Ever-Rise Making AEW Debut On This Week’s Dynamite As 2.0

WWE alumni Ever-Rise are set to make their AEW debut on this week’s Homecoming episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that the team, now known as 2.0, will make their debut on this week’s show in a six-man tag team match. They will team with Daniel Garcia against Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin.

You can see the promo below in which they called out Moxley, Kingston, and Allin. The duo were released from WWE at the end of June.

AEW Dyanmite: Homecoming airs tomorrow night from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida live on TNT.