Everyone’s Under Quarantine In Latest ‘Being The Elite’

A new episode of Being the Elite is now online, which goes behind-the-scenes of the most recent AEW Dynamite and features the Elite under quarantine. Here’s a recap:

– Matt Jackson talks about having their first production meeting over the phone due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He said he had to get takeout since the hotel had too many people at their restaurant. He mentions how things are going to be strange for the next couple of months. Kenny Omega comes out of the bathroom with toilet paper, which hurts things when Matt tries to use it later.

– Kenny Omega is then shown in his hotel room cradling his rolls of toilet paper like they were a baby. He looks like he’s crazy again.

– Brandon Cutler travels alone.

– A look at Daily’s Place as it’s completely empty. Matt reveals plans to tarp off the seats and only have a few people at ringside, which is what they did. He said that he’s never experienced anything like this in his career.

– Omega starts to talk about his injury and cast before Matt walks in. Omega is glad it’s not Colt Cabana. Matt asks for all of the water and after a package is moved, it’s revealed that Cabana was behind it the whole time. Omega doesn’t notice until he moves the trash can. A chase sequence ensues.

– Matt Hardy says he’s ready to “eat Blood and Guts, and delete the Inner Circle.”

– Hangman Page is at the bar but unable to pay his tab because his wallet is missing. Matt pays it for him, then sits down to talk with him.