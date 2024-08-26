Evil Uno Says Being The Dark Order Won’t Be Weekly Going Forward

Being the Dark Order is going off a weekly schedule, according to Evil Uno. In the latest Being the Dark Order, Uno gave an update to fans and noted that the show will not be airing on a weekly schedule from here as they look to expand their roles on TV.

“We actually have some news,” Uno began (per Fightful). “You probably have seen the last few weeks we have not uploaded any BTDOs. Part of that is because we have become very, very busy, but also another part of that is because we have made the decision to try to reduce the amount of BTDOs we will be releasing. In the future, we don’t think this show will come out week to week.”

He continued, “A big part of that is because we feel like we’re giving you an inferior piece of content than what we used too. The appetite for it, not from you, but from the people backstage is a lot harder than it used to be. With more of a roster, it is actually more work to be done because there’s more people to put time into, including ourselves. We’ve been here for five years now, and we’re trying to start a focus on some bigger roles in AEW, be it on-screen or backstage. So we wanted to take this time to tell you that we have appreciated the support for, it’s been about four years. We don’t want to say that this was all for nothing because it was not. I don’t think that we would be who we are today, or where we are today, if it were not for BTDO,” Evil Uno said.

The show had not released a episode since July 22nd.