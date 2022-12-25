Evil Uno Shares How The Dark Order Has Handled Brodie Lee’s Passing

In a recent interview with Fightful, Evil Uno talked about how The Dark Order has adjusted to a new status after the loss of their leader, Brodie Lee, in 2020 (via Wrestling Inc). Uno shared how the dynamics of the faction has changed since their debut in 2019 and how the stable has forged a stronger bond in recent history. You can read a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On starting off as a heel faction: “We had a very bad first impression, that’s all.”

On how the Order has handled Lee’s passing: “It was very dramatic for all of us. It was our absolute lowest, on a personal level, but what blossomed from there was we actually became a family. We were a unit at first – we were a group of wrestlers who had a common goal – but now I actually trust every single member…I genuinely care for every member of the Dark Order.”