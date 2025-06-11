Evolution Eliminator Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced matches in the tournament to determine Jacy Jayne’s WWE Evolution opponent and more for next week’s NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live next Tuesday on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Thea Hail vs. Lash Legend

* WWE Evolution Eliminator Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Lola Vice

* Trick Williams & First Class vs. Elijah, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

* Blake Monroe signs her NXT contract