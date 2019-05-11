wrestling / News

EVOLVE 127 Results: Adam Cole Defeats Austin Theory

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
adam cole nxt tv 32118

EVOLVE held their EVOLVE 127 show last night in Livonia, Michigan, which saw WWE NXT’s Adam Cole defeat EVOLVE champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* Adrian Jaoude def. Josh Briggs

* Steven Pena def. Liam Gray

* Babatunde def. Adrian Alanis

* Anthony Greene def. Stephen Wolf

* Anthony Henry def. Juntai

* The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) def. Harlem Bravado & Kassius Ohno

* Brandi Lauren def. Randi West

* Curt Stallion def. Eddie Kingston

* WWN Championship
JD Drake (c) def. Joe Gacy

* Adam Cole def. Austin Theory

