EVOLVE 127 Results: Adam Cole Defeats Austin Theory

EVOLVE held their EVOLVE 127 show last night in Livonia, Michigan, which saw WWE NXT’s Adam Cole defeat EVOLVE champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. Here are the results, via Fightful:

* Adrian Jaoude def. Josh Briggs

* Steven Pena def. Liam Gray

* Babatunde def. Adrian Alanis

* Anthony Greene def. Stephen Wolf

* Anthony Henry def. Juntai

* The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) def. Harlem Bravado & Kassius Ohno

* Brandi Lauren def. Randi West

* Curt Stallion def. Eddie Kingston

* WWN Championship

JD Drake (c) def. Joe Gacy

* Adam Cole def. Austin Theory

