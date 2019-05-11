wrestling / News
EVOLVE 127 Results: Adam Cole Defeats Austin Theory
EVOLVE held their EVOLVE 127 show last night in Livonia, Michigan, which saw WWE NXT’s Adam Cole defeat EVOLVE champion Austin Theory in a non-title match. Here are the results, via Fightful:
* Adrian Jaoude def. Josh Briggs
* Steven Pena def. Liam Gray
* Babatunde def. Adrian Alanis
* Anthony Greene def. Stephen Wolf
* Anthony Henry def. Juntai
* The Skulk (AR Fox & Leon Ruff) def. Harlem Bravado & Kassius Ohno
* Brandi Lauren def. Randi West
* Curt Stallion def. Eddie Kingston
* WWN Championship
JD Drake (c) def. Joe Gacy
* Adam Cole def. Austin Theory
A sold out @WWNEVOLVE #EVOLVE127 is underway in Livonia, MI! Probably one of my favorite crowds anywhere.
Watch live on Club WWN right now! pic.twitter.com/43pYhA14RJ
— Trevin Adams (@_Trevin_Adams) May 11, 2019
Chaos captured in locker room at #EVOLVE127 pic.twitter.com/DxFmDga1im
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) May 11, 2019
#Evolve127 @AdamColePro and @austintheory1 just tore the house down!! @llauraob pic.twitter.com/PfqEkUOV2L
— Harry Eichholtz (@HarryEagleRadio) May 11, 2019
@WWNEVOLVE was a blast and a half. Live wrestling is the best wrestling.
The #Skulk always make it fun#EVOLVE127 pic.twitter.com/E7lKkVy10h
— Alex France (@Doc_Evazan) May 11, 2019
The Knockout artist @KassiusOhno put on a clinic @WWNEVOLVE #Evolve127 pic.twitter.com/cYYDbKEGSV
— Knockouts & 3 Counts (@ko3cpod) May 11, 2019
It’s cool that @Shotziblack and @Babatundewwe have the same person design their gear. @tde_wrestling #WWNLive #EVOLVE127 #ClubWWN pic.twitter.com/nUzFYIbJ7A
— Derick Jackson (@derickjackson) May 11, 2019
