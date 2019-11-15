Various News: EVOLVE 140 Recap Online, Free Match Featuring Jazz, New Season Of Netflix Series Focuses On Wrestling Toys

– EVOLVE has posted a video recap of EVOLVE 140 online, as well as a documentary looking at new EVOLVE champion Josh Briggs.

– A new season of Netflix’s “The Toys That Made Us” is now online, which features an episode focused on wrestling toys. It looks at the LJN WWF toy line, Remco’s AWA line, Hasbro’s WWF line, Tonka’s Wrestling Buddies, Galoob’s WCW toy line, The Original San Francisco Toymakers’ WCW line, Jakks Pacific’s WWF toy line, Toy Biz’s WCW line, the Original San Francisco Toymakers’ ECW line, Mattel’s current WWE line and more. Names who appear include Cody Rhodes, Justin Roberts, Sean Waltman, Summer Rae and more.

Here’s a synopsis: From WrestleMania to retail mania: The creators responsible for wrestling’s choke hold on toy store shelves reflect on their triumphs and setbacks.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Mission Pro Wrestling, featuring Jazz vs. Madi Wrenkowski.