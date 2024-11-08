Excalibur On His Friendship With Taz, Working With Ian Riccaboni

Excalibur recently weighed in on his relationship with his AEW broadcast partners in Taz and Ian Riccaboni. The AEW commentator touched on the topic on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his friendship with Taz: “Taz has become, at least in my opinion, a good friend. I don’t know if you had him on here, what he would say, but I don’t want to put words in his mouth. But, to me, somebody that is, I mean, not only a friend but a mentor as well. The relationship that we had that kind of really blossomed on [AEW] ‘Dark,’ I don’t think it would have been possible without the time we spent in Jacksonville where we would be filming, and Taz and I would be commentating ‘Dark’ matches until 3-3:30 in the morning.”

On working with Ian Riccaboni: “Ian and I are both play-by-play guys and it’s tough because as a play-by-play guy, you always want to take the lead, but I think when he and I worked together, we have a good rhythm. It’s like playing with two point guards.”