Expo Lucha 2021 Tickets to Go on Sale This Friday

November 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Expo Lucha has announced that tickets will go on sale on Friday for this year’s event. Expo Lucha is scheduled for June 11 and 12 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stars announced for the show include Psychosis, Ultimo Dragon, Dragon Lee, Keyra, Laredo Kid, Tinieblas Jr. with Alushie, and Octagon.

