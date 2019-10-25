wrestling / News
Extended Edition of This Week’s AEW Dynamite Airing Tonight
October 25, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that several cable guides are showing TNT listing an extended edition of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 PM ET. The episode will feature material that did not air on the live edition this past Wednesday. That episode ended with a draw between Jon Moxley and PAC. However, after the taping ended, PAC attacked Moxley, which led to Kenny Omega making the save. That led to Hangman Page coming out and challenging the bastard to a match at Full Gear. None of that aired on TNT on Wednesday.
It’s unknown if this will be a regular feature for AEW replays or if this is a one-off at this time.
