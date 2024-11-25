wrestling / News
Various News: EZ Money Returns To the Ring, ECWA Documentary Screening
– ECW and WCW alumnus EZ Money returned to the ring for the first time in nearly 10 years over the weekend. Money competed at Beside The Ring’s show on Saturday in Elizabethton, Tennessee, defeating the Happy Valley Ninja Warrior.
Money last competed at NWA Smoky Mountain Enter The Dragon in October of 2015. You can see a pic from the match below:
– ECWA announced a screening of their docuymentary Mu in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey on Sunday, December 1st. You can see the full announcement below and get tickets here.
Be sure to come and watch the official ECWA Documentary “A Backyard in Delaware” on December 1st at 5pm at the Smodcastle Cinema in Atlantic Highlands, NJ!
A Backyard in Delaware is the untold story of the East Coast Wrestling Association. From it’s humble beginnings in a backyard in Wilmington, to becoming one of the most influential independent wrestling promotions of all time.
The documentary follows Jim Kettner, the founder of ECWA, and features over 100 interviews that took place across the span of the last two years.
Featuring never-before-seen photos and video, the project covers the highs and lows of Kettner’s 40 plus year professional wrestling journey, told for the first time in historic detail.