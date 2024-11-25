Various News: EZ Money Returns To the Ring, ECWA Documentary Screening

– ECW and WCW alumnus EZ Money returned to the ring for the first time in nearly 10 years over the weekend. Money competed at Beside The Ring’s show on Saturday in Elizabethton, Tennessee, defeating the Happy Valley Ninja Warrior.

Money last competed at NWA Smoky Mountain Enter The Dragon in October of 2015. You can see a pic from the match below:

– ECWA announced a screening of their docuymentary Mu in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey on Sunday, December 1st. You can see the full announcement below and get tickets here.