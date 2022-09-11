wrestling / News

F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro Results: Rob Van Dam vs. Dante Martin Becomes A Tag Match

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
F1RST Wrestling Rob Van Dam Dante Martin Image Credit: F1RST Wrestling

F1RST Wrestling held their Saturday Night Nitro event last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Arik Cannon def. Darin Corbin
* Ethan Page def. Jah-C
* F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title: Devon Monroe (c) def. Brandon Gore and Lince Dorado and Rylie Jackson
* Free-Range Kara def. Billie Starkz. Lisa Marie Varon was the special guest referee.
* Orange Cassidy def. Effy
* ThunderFrog def. Badger Briggs, Black Stallion, Dark Sheik, ESQ, Kal Creed, Lore, Ryan Cruz, Shane Black and Warhorse
* Colt Cabana def. Dak Draper
* Dante Martin vs. Rob Van Dam was a no contest due to interference. The two them teamed up to defeat Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss of the Trustbusters. Darius Martin was in Dante’s corner.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

F1rst Wrestling, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading