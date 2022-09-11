F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro Results: Rob Van Dam vs. Dante Martin Becomes A Tag Match

F1RST Wrestling held their Saturday Night Nitro event last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Arik Cannon def. Darin Corbin

* Ethan Page def. Jah-C

* F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title: Devon Monroe (c) def. Brandon Gore and Lince Dorado and Rylie Jackson

* Free-Range Kara def. Billie Starkz. Lisa Marie Varon was the special guest referee.

* Orange Cassidy def. Effy

* ThunderFrog def. Badger Briggs, Black Stallion, Dark Sheik, ESQ, Kal Creed, Lore, Ryan Cruz, Shane Black and Warhorse

* Colt Cabana def. Dak Draper

* Dante Martin vs. Rob Van Dam was a no contest due to interference. The two them teamed up to defeat Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss of the Trustbusters. Darius Martin was in Dante’s corner.

