F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro Results: Rob Van Dam vs. Dante Martin Becomes A Tag Match
F1RST Wrestling held their Saturday Night Nitro event last night at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Arik Cannon def. Darin Corbin
* Ethan Page def. Jah-C
* F1RST Wrestling Uptown VFW Title: Devon Monroe (c) def. Brandon Gore and Lince Dorado and Rylie Jackson
* Free-Range Kara def. Billie Starkz. Lisa Marie Varon was the special guest referee.
* Orange Cassidy def. Effy
* ThunderFrog def. Badger Briggs, Black Stallion, Dark Sheik, ESQ, Kal Creed, Lore, Ryan Cruz, Shane Black and Warhorse
* Colt Cabana def. Dak Draper
* Dante Martin vs. Rob Van Dam was a no contest due to interference. The two them teamed up to defeat Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss of the Trustbusters. Darius Martin was in Dante’s corner.
Orange Cassidy is having too much fun #SaturdayNightNitro pic.twitter.com/UG9tVVpZIv
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 11, 2022
About last night…#SaturdayNightNitrohttps://t.co/3e0cWl7i8T pic.twitter.com/42wBQktEhy
— S A R A H D O P E 🦇 (@sarahdope) September 11, 2022
THIS ACTION. UNBEATABLE. 🔥 #SaturdayNightNitro pic.twitter.com/9L8dBSdezO
— Mall of America (@mallofamerica) September 11, 2022
2022 stays wild.@REALLiSAMARiE hits @BillieStarkz with the Widow's Peak at the Mall of America.#SaturdayNightNitro pic.twitter.com/eWs58sPoKe
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 11, 2022
Five. Star. Frog. Splash.@TherealRVD #SaturdayNightNitro pic.twitter.com/8njW5HCSF1
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 11, 2022
Colt Cabana appreciation tweet.
That pop though 🤌🏻#SaturdayNightNitro pic.twitter.com/TyUfCFz7kL
— shaun (@ShaunNT) September 11, 2022
