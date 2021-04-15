wrestling / News
Fan Who Attended WrestleMania Week Events Tests Positive For COVID-19
A fan who was at several WrestleMania week events has noted that he tested positive for COVID-19. The fan posted to Twitter to reveal the news, and later told POST Wrestling’s John Pollock that he returned home from the events and tested positive on Tuesday for the virus. He is advising everyone to get tested.
The fan attended both nights of WrestleMania 37 as well as Bloodsport 6 and Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration F. You can see his and Pollock’s posts below:
Also would like everyone to know I am not upset or anything at anybody, I knew the risk going into it, I just want to spread awareness and make sure everyone gets tested that may have attended these events.
— Bah Gawd It's Logan (@BahGawdLogan) April 14, 2021
