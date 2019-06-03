wrestling / News

Fan Claims Bully Ray Intimidated Him After Incident With Velvet Sky, ROH Issues Statement

June 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bully Ray ROH

In a series of posts on Twitter, a fan claims he was at a Ring of Honor event this weekend where he spent his time booing the Allure. He did so, he says, because they were the heels. Mandy Leon spit on him but he ignored it. He admits that he made sexual references to Velvet Sky, particularly for her relationship with Bully Ray. He claims that as a result, Velvet Sky reportedly got heated and yelled at him. He added that he was taken backstage by security where Bully Ray intimidated him and told him to stop “talking down” to the women. ROH has since released a statement. You can see the fan’s story and the statement from the company below.

In a statement to Wrestling Inc, ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland said: “ROH has always taken fan-first approach, with fan experience being at the forefront of all of our live events. We consider this to be very serious and will be conducting an internal review over the next 48 hours to determine the appropriate actions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bubba Ray Dudley, ROH, Velvet Sky, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading