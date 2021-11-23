wrestling / News

Fan Tries to Attack Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clip)

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins

A fan attempted to attack Seth Rollins on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins have an in-ring segment with Finn Balor. As he was exiting up the aisle, a fan jumped the railing and went after him.

Rollins quickly grabbed the fan into a front facelock and held on until he could be grabbed by security and officials and dragged out. According to PWInsider, the fan tried to fight back and it “did not go well for him.” He was escorted out of the building.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading