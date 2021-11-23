Fan Tries to Attack Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clip)

A fan attempted to attack Seth Rollins on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins have an in-ring segment with Finn Balor. As he was exiting up the aisle, a fan jumped the railing and went after him.

Rollins quickly grabbed the fan into a front facelock and held on until he could be grabbed by security and officials and dragged out. According to PWInsider, the fan tried to fight back and it “did not go well for him.” He was escorted out of the building.

Barely pay much attention to Raw these days but tonight I turn it on and the first thing I see is Seth Rollins being tackled by somebody who immediately disappears and it is never explained who he was or why he was tackling Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/RKTPlBaI66 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 23, 2021