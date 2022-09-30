Fandango Comments About Why Plans Changed For Him To Win WWE Intercontinental Title

Former WWE Superstar Fandango appeared on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree and shared why the initial plans for him to win the WWE Intercontinental Title were changed by the company (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from the livestream and watch the full episode below.

On the events leading to the change in plans: “Yeah, I got a concussion. I was wrestling the Great Khali and I didn’t — I got knocked out, I didn’t tell the office… So I knew that I was [going to do] the pay-per-view and they’re gonna put the strap on me, so I tried to ‘fabe it from the office and I got a shit ton of heat for that. So yeah, I think I was wrestling like Zack Ryder. I took like a shoulder tackle and I was completely out of it, he kind of carried me through the match. I got to the back and I thought I just wrestled Khali because you know your brain’s like a computer, and you pour some water over it and it just wasn’t computing right. They were like, ‘No, dude, you just wrestled fucking Ryder.’ Then Hunter came in and I just stooged myself off without even knowing it.”