Fans Experience Streaming Issues for ROH Top Prospect 2019 Tournament Finals (SPOILERS)
– It appears fans who were trying to stream tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV taping were experiencing issues when trying to watch the event on ROH Honor Club. It appears the stream was either experiencing serious lag or was not running at all. Below are some of the complaints that surfaced on Twitter.
Fightful reports that Dak Draper won the Top Prospect 2019 tournament. He beat Austin Gunn in the finals to win the tournament. The finals took place at tonight’s Death Before Dishonor Fallout TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Is anyone else experiencing lagging issues tonight???@ringofhonor #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor #DBDFallout pic.twitter.com/DwX4Jc0slq
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) September 29, 2019
Does @ringofhonor want me to cancel my #HonorClub subscription that bad? #DBDFALLOUT
— Arman (@BostonArman) September 29, 2019
Did somebody sabotage @ringofhonor too? #DBDFALLOUT
— 👑 🗡April 🗡👑 (@AprilD83) September 29, 2019
Who got the ROH contract??@theaustingunn or @MileHighMagnum ???
We don't know, cause this is all we see!! 😕#ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor #DBDFallout pic.twitter.com/RySLVZkBZl
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) September 29, 2019
