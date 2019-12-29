wrestling / News

Fans Vote Kenny Omega vs. Fenix As Best AAA Match Of 2019

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega AEW Full Gear

Lucha Azteca AAA fans have voted that the match between Kenny Omega and Fenix back on October 19 is the best match of the year. The match happened for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII. Omega commented on the vote on Twitter.

He wrote: “Still the Best Bout Machine no matter the country. Fenix, however, might just simply be the best, period. Thank you, AAA. Thank you, fans. Rematch?

