wrestling / News
Fans Vote Kenny Omega vs. Fenix As Best AAA Match Of 2019
Lucha Azteca AAA fans have voted that the match between Kenny Omega and Fenix back on October 19 is the best match of the year. The match happened for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII. Omega commented on the vote on Twitter.
He wrote: “Still the Best Bout Machine no matter the country. Fenix, however, might just simply be the best, period. Thank you, AAA. Thank you, fans. Rematch?”
#PremiosLuchaAztecaAAA 🔥🤼♂️
El público conocedor, reconoció la lucha de Fénix y Kenny Omega como la mejor contienda del año.
🔴 Sigue el evento: https://t.co/U6fz99uWZA pic.twitter.com/Kisxb2qLCw
— Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) December 28, 2019
Still the Best Bout Machine no matter the country. Fenix , however, might just simply be the best, period. Thank you, AAA. Thank you, fans. Rematch? https://t.co/l2U47zrgMx
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Network Top 10 Match Rankings for 2019 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Ryback on WWE Jobbing Out Matt Hardy, Bully Ray’s Belief That Matt Is Being Punished For Jeff Hardy’s Behavior
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other