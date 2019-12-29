Fans Vote Kenny Omega vs. Fenix As Best AAA Match Of 2019

Lucha Azteca AAA fans have voted that the match between Kenny Omega and Fenix back on October 19 is the best match of the year. The match happened for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII. Omega commented on the vote on Twitter.

He wrote: “Still the Best Bout Machine no matter the country. Fenix, however, might just simply be the best, period. Thank you, AAA. Thank you, fans. Rematch?”

#PremiosLuchaAztecaAAA 🔥🤼‍♂️ El público conocedor, reconoció la lucha de Fénix y Kenny Omega como la mejor contienda del año. 🔴 Sigue el evento: https://t.co/U6fz99uWZA pic.twitter.com/Kisxb2qLCw — Lucha Azteca AAA (@LuchaAztecaAAA) December 28, 2019