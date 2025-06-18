Fantasy Booking The WWE Mixed Match Challenge Redux: A New Era

Over the Spring and Summer, Len Archibald will be a 411Mania guest columnist analyzing the state of women’s professional wrestling in North America.

*****First off – sending good vibes and well wishes for a speedy recovery for Liv Morgan. She was my single favorite performer of 2024 and proved she is a top tier hall of fame talent. I said this in the Raw Live Chat: based on her history, if there is anyone that can come back bigger, badder and better from an injury, it’s Liv Morgan #LivMorganRevengeTour – Come back soon and kick ass. Why can’t we have Liv AND Asuka???*****

Sometimes I just want to do something easy, short, stupid, silly and fun – and with the current WWE Women’s Division being as deep as it is, I felt – what the hell. Let’s do this!

“I loved the Mixed Match Challenge. I wish they’d bring it back.”

– AJ Styles (2025 interview)

Back in 2018, WWE launched its experimental “Mixed Match Challenge” series exclusively on Facebook Watch, pairing male and female Superstars in intergender tag matches. It was pure fun: a collision of styles, star power, and storytelling. The tournament added layers to character development and made kayfabe friendships (or flirtations) canon. Asuka and The Miz won, their oddball chemistry combined with Asuka’s undefeated streak becoming one of the series’ highlights. It was goofy, spontaneous, and unlike anything WWE had done before — and fans adored it.

Six years later, with arguably the deepest, most diverse, and internationally stacked women’s division in WWE history, there’s no better time to reboot the Mixed Match Challenge. So I’m feeling frisky: let’s fantasy book it!

Here’s the twist: Instead of a short 12-team exhibition, we go full NCAA-style with a 32-team seeded bracket across four regions (A–D). Rankings are based on combined WWE 2K25 ratings (or the most recent available), with NXT granted two wildcard teams.

We’ll break down all 32 teams, examining chemistry, character dynamics, relationship status (on- or off-screen), and why these teams could tear the house down…or implode spectacularly.

BRACKET A:



Image Credit: WWE

1. Asuka & The Miz

Defending Champs. Their odd-couple brilliance — Asuka’s frenetic chaos mixed with Miz’s smarmy cowardice — made them the MVPs of the original MMC. Both are vets who understand timing, crowd play, and how to make anything work. Chemistry is locked in. Wouldn’t be surprised at a repeat. But the field has evolved since 2018.

2. IYO SKY & CM Punk

A dream team of intensity and skill. The current WWE Women’s World Champ, IYO’s aerial precision paired with Punk’s cerebral edge could redefine how mixed tag matches are worked. Both carry global fanbases. Heavy favorites and even possible winners — if Punk doesn’t self-destruct.

3. Bianca Belair & Montez Ford

This is pure charisma overload from this real life married couple. Belair is a generational talent; Ford is wildly entertaining, and his athleticism is next level. Together? They might be too pretty to boo. They both have tag experience but the question is can they gel? At the same time, pure athleticism could power the duo to the finals.

4. Stephanie Vaquer & Penta

A lucha-infused powerhouse duo. Vaquer and Penta are both international breakout stars within WWE; The duo harbor a level of dark charisma that can’t be taught. Vaquer’s stoic cool before being unleashed coupled with Penta’s death-defying lucha could make them surprise darlings of the bracket.

5. Kairi Sane & Sami Zayn

Two of the purest babyfaces ever. Wholesome, underdog energy. Don’t underestimate the hearts. This is a team that can steal your emotions — and maybe the tournament. A Helluva Kick combo with the Insane Elbow as a finisher? Chef’s Kiss.

6. Piper Niven & Rusev

Scottish brute force meets Bulgarian power. They’re physically dominant, but alignments (is Piper too loyal to Chelsea Green?) and Niven not being as serious as Rusev could hurt them in the face-heavy field. Old school heel energy.

7. Nikki Cross & Uncle Howdy

Pure madness from the Wyatt Sicks. We don’t even know what Howdy’s final form is yet, but Nikki can and will match it in chaos. The duo would be dangerous on their own – but every other team would need to look over their shoulders for the rest of the Wyatt Sicks. Chaos and pain may be more important than winning, depending on motive.

8. Chelsea Green & Grayson Waller

Peak delusion and vanity. The Karen energy emitting from the former first time greatest ever longest reigning WWE Women’s United States Champ + Waller’s annoying clout-chasing swagger = great annoying heel TV. They’ll entertain — and maybe con their way into the quarterfinals with the help of The Secret Hervice (if Austin Theory doesn’t interfere.)

BRACKET B



Image Credit: WWE

1. Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

The power couple to end all power couples. Becky is the current Women’s IC Champ, a former WM Main Eventer. Seth is the current MITB holder, also a WM Main Eventer. Heel Becky and Visionary Seth would be the spiciest couple. Ego, swagger, dominance. High seeds, but they have made enemies of EVERYONE. Heavy favorites, but the WWE locker room may not want them to succeed.

2. Bayley & Jey Uso

Heartwarming and scrappy. Bayley’s veteran wisdom mixed with Jey’s fire gives them real babyface juice. They could rally fan support deep into the tournament. Ding Dong YEET!

3. Nia Jax & Bronson Reed

Super heavyweight chaos. No finesse, just pain. They’ll bulldoze opponents with. ANIAlators and Tsunamis, but their lack of chemistry might cost them in later rounds – there is also a possibility that being entangled with Seth’s faction could be a blessing – or curse.

4. Alexa Bliss & LA Knight

Fan-favorite energy with two of the most over stars in WWE. LA Knight is electric, right on the cusp of the main event scene; Bliss brings babyface mystique – someone who has tasted the top. The crowd reactions alone will carry them deep into the tournament – but will Bliss eventually succumb to her darker side, and would that work in their favor…or doom the team?

5. Lyra Valkyria & AJ Styles

A technician’s dream and the inspiration for this whole endeavor. My personal favorite team. Styles’ veteran savvy paired with Valkyria’s rising star status could make this a “passing the torch” team full of clean, smart, beautiful wrestling. Lyra’s lack of experience may cost them, but man – their matches and potential chemistry could be amazing and if they click, they could be an upset winner.

6. Tiffany Stratton & Ludwig Kaiser

Most casual fans weren’t even aware that these two are a couple until Charlotte Flair blurted it out, but the potential for this team is high. Tiffany Stratton, the current WWE Women’s Champ has already reached the mountaintop, with a title defense over Charlotte at WrestleMania while Ludwig Kaiser is ready to break out at any time. The lower seed is only because of Kaiser’s 2K25 rating, but don’t sleep on them. Power and finesse can take them far if they find in-ring chemistry.

7. Ivy Nile & Chad Gable

American Made’s technical machines. If this were a work-rate-only tournament, they’d be dark horses. Gable’s charisma will carry the team, but how far will they go? What if Gable gets injured? Would El Grande Americano be so graceful enough to act as a replacement?

8. Scarlett & Karrion Kross

Karrion has grown to become one of the most over talents on the roster, without barely touching feet to ring mat. Kross’ power will be an intimidating factor, but Scarlett is the wild card. If she has shown growth in the ring, they could be a team that provides a major upset. Charisma will make them an entertaining pair – they could egg on other teams with Kross’ Sean O’Haire 2K25 spin. PUT KROSS IN THE RING, DAMMIT.

BRACKET C:



Image Credit: WWE

1. Rhea Ripley & Damien Priest

The Terror Twins and former Judgment Day stablemates return. They complement each other physically and emotionally. Aesthetically perfect, ring-wise devastating. Mami is the most over woman on the roster by far. They have proven to be an effective team in the past, so they have experience despite not competing in a tournament like this. Massive favorites.

2. Giulia & Jacob Fatu

A dream team for hardcore fans. The Beautiful Madness is an international hard-hitting megastar; The Samoan Werewolf is a wrecking ball and getting more over and fanfare by the day. Both are potential future WrestleMania main eventers. Their styles clash — but if it works, it will work big. A major potential breakout team.

3. Raquel Rodriguez & Bron Breakker

Power couple vibes. Rodriguez is the muscle for Judgment Day while Bron is the killer x-factor of Seth Rollins’ new faction. Their power will overwhelm teams but their loyalty to their sperate factions may harm the duo.

4. Alba Fyre & Drew McIntyre

Hard-hitting and no-nonsense Scots. Drew’s troll persona may play off very well with Alba Fyre – especially if he also must deal with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice by proxy. How far this team goes depends on Fyre: is winning for Scottish pride more important than pledging allegiance to Green?

5. Jade Cargill & Carmelo Hayes

The swagger level of this team = OVER 9000. Jade is a powerhouse with undeniable presence that overwhelms. Melo, the 2025 Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner is an impressive hybrid performer. Both have chips on their shoulders, and I believe WWE has plans for both. One of the teams that represents the future of WWE. They could upset a lot of duos if they are able to gel.

6. Zelina Vega & Aleister Black

This real life married couple proves that opposites attract — Zelina, the current WWE Women’s U.S. champ is a tiny firecracker while Black is a gothic powerhouse. Zelina’s babyface fire could prove inspirational to Black. Very fun mix – they could be a sleeper favorite.

7. Candice LaRae & Johnny Gargano

We are back to heel Gargano and heel Candice from when they were in The Way in NXT (and was awesome), but now with Candice joining DIY, this is a fresh wrinkle. This married couple will be smart, sneaky, and probably try to cheat their way (several times) to victory. Also watch out for the Sicilian Psychopath.

8. Blake Monroe & Ethan Page

Wildcard entry. Blake’s debut in WWE is pending, but based on Mariah May’s AEW work, she’s a pure star. Ethan Page, currently holding the NXT North American Title is being positioned for bigger and better things. Their chemistry is unknown but depends on how Blake is presented as face or heel, which would change the dynamics of the team. There is potential, but they are called a wildcard for a reason.

BRACKET D



Image Credit: WWE

1. Charlotte Flair & Logan Paul

Probably the most “HEEL” heel team in the tournament. Toxic excellence. Arrogance. Fame. Money. Heat magnets. Both are hated for being “too good.” Will draw all sorts of reactions, especially when they win. And win. And annoyingly win. Heavy favorites, but they are also both heavy egomaniacs – a glorious implosion leading to their downfall would not be surprising.

2. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Possibly the hottest heel pairing in WWE right now. Liv Morgan was one of my 2024 MVPs, skyrocketing to the tippy top of the division and justifying her HOF career, while current WWE IC champ, Dirty Dom continues to improve (and get more cheers) despite the Judgment Day heat they also get. The closest to “cool heels” that reside in the tournament. This pairing can go deep – unless…

3. Roxanne Perez & Finn Balor

This pairing can be a real spoiler in the tournament. The Prodigy has quickly risen to be one of the more credible female performers on the roster and with her iron woman performance in this year’s Rumble, has proven she has the gas to work a tournament like this. Finn’s veteran trickery and current manipulation tactics within Judgment Day will gives them strong story potential: What is more important? That ANY team from Judgment Day wins or is individual glory the prize?

4. Jimmy Uso & Naomi

This is an intriguing team: Jimmy Uso is one half of the greatest tag teams of all time. Naomi also has tag team championship experience. On paper, this married couple should gel, but Naomi’s current heel turn may have thrown a wrench in those plans. It may be possible that Naomi isn’t even concerned with winning the tournament and is either a) more concerned with hurting Jade or Bianca or b) distracted by the prospect of potentially cashing in her newly won MITB briefcase on the champion of her choice. Also, Jey still always has to worry about brother Solo and JC Mateo over his shoulder. How far this team goes depends on how well they work through these outside forces.

5. Michin & Sheamus

Tough as nails. Both brawlers, no nonsense. The duo is not flashy, but Sheamus will pummel and destroy, opening the door for Michin to cause damage on her own. They could surprise some – maybe even going as far as the Elite Eight if they play spoiler, but I believe they may not have the chemistry needed to go far. Rusev also may have something to say about Sheamus being in the tournament.

6. Natalya & Otis (w/ Maxxine)

This oddball team would pretty much be representing Alpha Academy. Nattie’s veteran polish paired with Otis’ powerhouse absurdity would be great for early round laughs. I can also see this as an opportunity to continue to mentor Maxxine. A fan-favorite team; they would have the chemistry, but the top teams in this bracket are tough to beat.

7. Jacy Jayne & Oba Femi

One of the most interesting dynamics — The new NXT Women’s Champ, Jacy will have manipulative heel tactics, along with the rest of Fatal Influence in her corner. But do you NEED a faction in your corner when the unstoppable current NXT Champ is a one-man faction of his own? With Jacy being a heel and Oba a monster face, there is a strong possibility their team chemistry may be non-existent…but if Jacy decides it is a greater strategy to hide behind The Ruler’s MURDERDEATHKILL aura and let him do the majority of the work…they could be a spoiler.

8. B Fab & Angelo Dawkins

The lowest seed, but full of heart. Angelo Dawkins as one half of the current WWE Tag Champs with Montez Ford obviously knows tag team wrestling. B-Fab is just starting out with her current pairing with Michin. The duo has history as B-Fab had a short run with the Street Profits and it is possible Dawkins takes B-Fab under his wing to become a better performer (and B-Fab has been improving in the ring.) Could surprise. A very good story could play out here as the ultimate longshots that no one expects to win.

ALTERNATES

MEN

*Solo Sikoa

*JD McDonough

*JC Mateo

*Ricky Saints

*Je’Von Evans

WOMEN

*Maxxine

*Jordynne Grace

*Sol Ruca

*Jaida Parker

*Zaria

FINAL FOUR FANTASY BOOKING

• IYO Sky & CM Punk (Winners: Bracket A)

• Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins (Winners: Bracket B)

• Rhea Ripley & Damien Priest (Winners: Bracket C)

• Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio (Winners: Bracket D)

Finals Match: Rhea & Priest vs. Liv & Dominik

The former Judgment Day allies collide! Liv and Dom’s sneaky antics vs. Rhea and Priest’s dominance. Emotional tension, history, and betrayal all collide. In the end?

Winners: Rhea Ripley & Damien Priest – Don’t be surprised if Roxanne Perez or Finn Balor ends up “inadvertently” costing Liv and Dom the match as The Terror Twins claim the throne as the new MMC Champions – proving that respect, chemistry, and raw power outlasts any drama. Perhaps this could be the final straw that splits up Judgment Day for good, while Rhea and Priest continue to display their chemistry as an unstoppable team (which would make when one turns on the other more heartbreaking.)

This 32 team Mixed Match Challenge bridges WWE’s powerhouse women, real-life couples, NXT wildcards, and mainstream stars. It nods to fan-favorite dynamics: the married powerhouses (Becky/Seth, Bianca/Montez, Jimmy/Naomi, Candice/Johnny), Judgment Day continuity, celebrity intrigue, and the spectacle WWE thrives on.

Now it’s your turn:

How would you envision a new version of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge play out? What pairings or matchups would you like to see? Who would be your favorite? Who would be your dark horse?

Let the Disqus debates roar—who deserves that #1 seed, and would you switch up any pair?

…And as always, Fuck Cancer. 🧬🩻🏥🩸

HAPPY JUNETEENTH✊🏾

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️

Agree or disagree? Think I am insane? Leave a comment!

Follow me on Instagram!

Follow me on Bluesky!

SUPPORT THE CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY

SUPPORT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH

SUPPORT CANCER RESEARCH UK