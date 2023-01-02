wrestling / News
FanTime Congratulates Mandy Rose For Making $1 Million Last Month
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
Mandy Rose may be out of the WWE, but she isn’t hurting for money. In a post on Instagram, FanTime congratulated Rose for making a million dollars on the platform for the month of December. As noted, Rose was fired from WWE for posting risqué photos on the platform, which she charges money for.
The post reads: “Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ.”
