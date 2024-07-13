wrestling / News
Father Of Salina De La Renta’s Baby Revealed At MLW Blood & Thunder
July 12, 2024 | Posted by
We now know who the father of Salina de la Renta’s baby is following MLW Blood & Thunder. Friday night’s show saw la Renta reveal the father of her child was one of Cesar Duran’s henchmen, as you can see below.
The man does not yet have a name revealed. Duran, who is the father of de la Renta in MLW storylines, was not happy about the revelation.
