FCW Documentary on FS1 Draws 206,000 Viewers

May 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
A Future WWE: The FCW Story

As noted, FOX Sports 1 aired the FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story last Tuesday (May 26). Per Showbuzz Daily, the brodcast drew a final audience of 206,000 viewers.

Additionally, the show drew a 0.08 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show ranked No. 82 for the Cable Top 150 programs for Tuesday.

