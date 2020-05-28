wrestling / News
FCW Documentary on FS1 Draws 206,000 Viewers
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
– As noted, FOX Sports 1 aired the FCW documentary, A Future WWE – The FCW Story last Tuesday (May 26). Per Showbuzz Daily, the brodcast drew a final audience of 206,000 viewers.
Additionally, the show drew a 0.08 rating in the P18-49 key demo. The show ranked No. 82 for the Cable Top 150 programs for Tuesday.
