Female Indie Star Backstage at NXT Takeover: Philadelphia

January 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Indie star Maria Manic was backstage at Saturday night’s NXT Takeover: Philadelphia. Squared Circle Sirens reports that Manic, who is co-holds both the WSU Tag Team Championships and the Queens of Combat Tag Team Championships, was backstage at the show.

Manic has worked regularly for Women’s Wrestling Revolution in Rhode Island and was part of 2016’s ECWA Super 8 Chickfight Tournament. No word on whether she was meeting for a potential jump for WWE or just visiting.

