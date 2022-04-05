Filming Reportedly Begins on A&E’s WWE Rivals

– PWInsider reports that WWE began filming the upcoming previously announced A&E docuseries, WWE Rivals over WrestleMania Weekend. As noted, the show is going to document the biggest clashes in WWE history. It’s officially described as follows:

“A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series, ‘WWE Rivals. (working title). ‘WWE Rivals’ (w.t.) will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history. The episodes will include revelatory insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras.”

A&E ordered 40 hours of the show as part of its recent programming expansion with WWE that was announced last month. The show does not yet have an official airdate.