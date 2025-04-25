Finn Balor On Being the Last Original Judgment Day Member, Making Decisions For The Group

Finn Balor is the last surviving original member still in the Judgment Day, and he recently reflected on the situation. Balor appeared on the Raw Recap and talked about being the consistent factor in the group and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being the last original member of the group: “Anything that I touch, normally, is relevant, normally is important, normally has substance. The one factor that’s been consistent since I joined The Judgment Day is me — Finn. Rhea’s gone, Damian’s gone, Edge is gone. The only person left standing is Finn.”

On being the decision-maker for the group: “Normally, I’m making decisions for one person — me. Right now, as a part of The Judgment Day family, I gotta make decisions for the whole group. So sometimes I need to bend a little bit, I need to give a little bit, I need to maybe not fully commit to my own ideas, because I know what’s best for the group is what’s most important.”