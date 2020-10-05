Finn Balor Retains NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

Kyle O’Reilly gave it a hell of an effort at NXT Takeover 31, but Finn Balor still ended up going home as NXT Champion. Balor defeated O’Reilly at the show to retain the title in a match that went 28 and a half minutes, ultimately pinning the Undisputed Era member following a Coupe de Grace. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Balor has been NXT champion for 31 days now, having won the vacant title in a four-way ladder match against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano at NXT Super Tuesday on September 2nd. Our full review of NXT Takeover 31 is here.