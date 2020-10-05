wrestling / News

Finn Balor Retains NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

October 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover Finn Balor Kyle O'Reilly

Kyle O’Reilly gave it a hell of an effort at NXT Takeover 31, but Finn Balor still ended up going home as NXT Champion. Balor defeated O’Reilly at the show to retain the title in a match that went 28 and a half minutes, ultimately pinning the Undisputed Era member following a Coupe de Grace. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Balor has been NXT champion for 31 days now, having won the vacant title in a four-way ladder match against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano at NXT Super Tuesday on September 2nd. Our full review of NXT Takeover 31 is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, Kyle O'Reilly, NXT Takeover 31, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading