Finn Balor Retains NXT Championship at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)
Kyle O’Reilly gave it a hell of an effort at NXT Takeover 31, but Finn Balor still ended up going home as NXT Champion. Balor defeated O’Reilly at the show to retain the title in a match that went 28 and a half minutes, ultimately pinning the Undisputed Era member following a Coupe de Grace. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Balor has been NXT champion for 31 days now, having won the vacant title in a four-way ladder match against Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano at NXT Super Tuesday on September 2nd. Our full review of NXT Takeover 31 is here.
#UndisputedERA forever, but it's time for @KORcombat to stand out from the pack. #NXTTakeOver @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/UGeSqVlAyn
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
We 𝒂𝒍𝒍 love to see it.@FinnBalor defends the #NXTTitle against @KORcombat RIGHT NOW at #NXTTakeOver 31! pic.twitter.com/qCJVmHqeJO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 5, 2020
🎯 #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/GyF0PgAbii
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
Uncalled for. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/1cMfVz02N6
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 5, 2020
Things aren't looking good for @KORcombat. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/MrWkXx6GRK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
The Prin❌e… 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/yBNaJlfrva
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
The #NXTChampionship is on the line as @KORcombat challenges @FinnBalor in the BIGGEST match of his career at #NXTTakeOver 31! pic.twitter.com/SLPzcWu1cj
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
The devil is in the details.
And yes, #ThisIsAwesome. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @KORcombat @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/2eQECNyIou
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
There is no quit in @KORcombat. #NXTChampionship #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/rbOwFJQtAC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
#WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/1OJd22eurg
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
INCREDIBLE MATCH from START to FINISH.
Even though @KORcombat gave his all, it's @FinnBalor who still reigns as your #NXTChampion. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship pic.twitter.com/7nN4vZMyMk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
The Prin❌e stands tall. #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship #AndStill @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/qEJ5uOl3K0
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
