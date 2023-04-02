Finn Balor Says Title Shots Aren’t The Most Important Thing To Him

Finn Balor recognizes the value of a Championship match, but it’s not the most important thing to him at this point in his career. Balor, who has held the WWE Universal Championship in his career, spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN and weighed in on potentially getting back into position for a World Title match.

“I don’t want to say that I don’t value championships as much as some people do, but I don’t think they’re the most important thing to me anymore,” Balor said (per Fightful). “I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve won gold everywhere I’ve went, whether it was in the United Kingdom on the Independents, in Japan, in Mexico, NXT, here I’ve been Universal Champion, US Champion, Intercontinental Champion. When you’re chasing gold, and once you get it, it’s one thing, but now I’m just chasing the buzz or creating something new. That to me, is more valuable than being a champion.”

Balor battles Edge in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39 night two tonight.