Finn Balor is Very Happy to Be Part of Smackdown

– Finn Balor may have had his full main roster career on Raw, but he’s looking forward to the next chapter on Smackdown. Balor was asked in a backstage video about his move and how he plans to match his Raw success on Smackdown

He answered, “Well, I think what you’re forgetting, is I am the two-time and current reigning Intercontinental Champion. This Superstar Shakeup has been a long time coming. I’m very happy, I’m proud to be a part of SmackDown. So, I guess you can call me Blue Finn.”