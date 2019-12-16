wrestling / News

Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole To Open Next Week’s NXT, Will Be Commercial Free

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor NXT

WWE has announced that next week’s episode of NXT will open with the NXT title match between champion Adam Cole and Finn Balor. In addition to that, the match will be commercial free. This will be the final live episode of the show until January 8, and will also include an NXT women’s title match with Shayna Baszler defending against Rhea Ripley.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, Finn Balor, NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading