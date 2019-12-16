wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole To Open Next Week’s NXT, Will Be Commercial Free
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has announced that next week’s episode of NXT will open with the NXT title match between champion Adam Cole and Finn Balor. In addition to that, the match will be commercial free. This will be the final live episode of the show until January 8, and will also include an NXT women’s title match with Shayna Baszler defending against Rhea Ripley.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight