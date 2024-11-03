wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Announces First Chris Bey Action Figure To Benefit Recovery

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Bey TNA, Matt Hardy Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, Chris Bey has started recovery after undergoing surgery following a serious neck injury he suffered last week. The wrestling world continues to support the TNA wrestler, with Matt Cardona being the latest. In a post on Twitter, Cardona announced that fans can purchase the first-ever Bey action figure. All of the profits will go to Bey’s recovery.

