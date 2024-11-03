Matt Cardona Announces First Chris Bey Action Figure To Benefit Recovery

As previously reported, Chris Bey has started recovery after undergoing surgery following a serious neck injury he suffered last week. The wrestling world continues to support the TNA wrestler, with Matt Cardona being the latest. In a post on Twitter, Cardona announced that fans can purchase the first-ever Bey action figure. All of the profits will go to Bey’s recovery.

We love @DashingChrisBey and wanted to do something to help out during this difficult time.

Get the very first Chris Bey wrestling figure!

100% of profits go to Chris!https://t.co/NlnPXq9ojZ pic.twitter.com/WZ2wGNYLsX

— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 2, 2024