Matt Cardona Announces First Chris Bey Action Figure To Benefit Recovery
November 2, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Chris Bey has started recovery after undergoing surgery following a serious neck injury he suffered last week. The wrestling world continues to support the TNA wrestler, with Matt Cardona being the latest. In a post on Twitter, Cardona announced that fans can purchase the first-ever Bey action figure. All of the profits will go to Bey’s recovery.
