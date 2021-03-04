First-Ever NXT UK Mixed Tag Team Match, Teoman Debut, More Confirmed for Next Week’s Show

– WWE confirmed some new matchups for next week’s edition of NXT UK on today’s episode, which aired on the WWE Network. For the first mixed tag team match in NXT UK history, Jinny will team with Joseph Connors against Piper Niven and Jack Starz.

In a Heritage Cup Rules match on March 11, Dave Mastiff will take on Tyler Bate. Also announced for next week’s show, Teoman will be making his NXT UK debut. In tag team action, Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams will face South Wales Subculture.