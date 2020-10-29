Impact News: First Look Preview of Talk’n Shop A Mania 2, Next Week’s Impact in 60

– A new video has been posted giving a first look at the Good Brothers’ Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2. You can see the video below as posted by Doc Gallows. The show airs on November 13th at 7 PM PT via FITE TV.

– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60, which airs after Impact Wrestling, will look at the legendary feud between Awesome Kong and Gail Kim. It is described as follows: