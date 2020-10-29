wrestling / News

Impact News: First Look Preview of Talk’n Shop A Mania 2, Next Week’s Impact in 60

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Talk'n Shop-A-Mania 2

– A new video has been posted giving a first look at the Good Brothers’ Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2. You can see the video below as posted by Doc Gallows. The show airs on November 13th at 7 PM PT via FITE TV.

– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60, which airs after Impact Wrestling, will look at the legendary feud between Awesome Kong and Gail Kim. It is described as follows:

Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong
“Reliving the legendary rivalry between Gail Kim and Awesome Kong as they clash at Turning Point 2007 and Final Resolution 2008.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact in 60, Talk'n Shop A Mania 2, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading