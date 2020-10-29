wrestling / News
Impact News: First Look Preview of Talk’n Shop A Mania 2, Next Week’s Impact in 60
– A new video has been posted giving a first look at the Good Brothers’ Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2. You can see the video below as posted by Doc Gallows. The show airs on November 13th at 7 PM PT via FITE TV.
– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60, which airs after Impact Wrestling, will look at the legendary feud between Awesome Kong and Gail Kim. It is described as follows:
Gail Kim vs. Awesome Kong
“Reliving the legendary rivalry between Gail Kim and Awesome Kong as they clash at Turning Point 2007 and Final Resolution 2008.”
