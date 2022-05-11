First Match Confirmed For WWE NXT: In Your House 2022

We have our first official match for WWE NXT: In Your House 2022. On tonight’s show, Cameron Griumes confirmed that he will be defending his NXT North American Championship against Carmelo Hayes in a one-on-one match.

Grimes defeated Hayes for the title in a multi-man ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver, then defeated Hayes and Solo Sikoa at NXT Spring Breakin’ last week. Tonight’s show saw Grimes announce he’ll face Hayes and promise Solo Sikoa that he’s got the next shot.

No date has yet been revealed for NXT In Your House. Last year’s event took place on June 13th and was a Peacock and WWE Network PPV.