First Matches Set For NXT Great American Bash

WWE has announced the first matches and a segment for next weekend’s NXT Great American Bash. The following was announced on Tuesday’s episode of NXT for the show, which takes place on July 12th and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne

* Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana contract signing for TNA World Title match at Slammiversary