First Matches Set For TNA Against All Odds
May 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced the first three matches for next month’s Against All Odds show. The company announced the following on tonight’s Impact for the event, which airs on June 14th live on TNA+:
* TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Matt Hardy
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth
* TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Trent Seven
