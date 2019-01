First NXT UK Tag Team Champions Crowned At NXT UK Takeover (Pics, Video)

The “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson became the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool earlier today. The team defeated Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) to win the belts. You can find 411’s live coverage here.

What better way to start off #NXTUKTakeOver than with two b i g s t r o n g b o i s @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate?!? #NXTUK #MustacheMountain pic.twitter.com/AZLOLnzSp4 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 12, 2019

