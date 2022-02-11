wrestling / News
First Team Set For NWA Crockett Cup, Jeff Jarrett Named Tournament’s Ambassador
We have the first team officially set for the NWA Crockett Cup, and Jeff Jarrett as an ambassador. The NWA announced on Friday that Jarrett will serve as the official ambassador to the tournament, as you can see below.
In addition, Nick Aldis and Doug Williams are set for the tournament under their British Invasion team name. The tournament is set to take place on March 19th and 20th in Nashville, Tennessee.
