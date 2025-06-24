wrestling / News
Florida Panthers Wear Custom WWE Titles While Celebrating Stanley Cup Win
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
Florida Panthers were rocking custom WWE Championships for the celebration of their NHL Stanley Cup win. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row and during their celebration parade on Monday, they were wearing the custom titles as you can see below.
The title belts feature the Stanley Cup itself on the main plate and the team logo on the sideplates. WWE has given out custom titles to athletes of various sports over the last several years to help celebrate their seasonal victories.
🏆 BACK-TO-BACK 🏆
Congrats to the @FlaPanthers on winning another Stanley Cup! pic.twitter.com/TpMvWP4E6A
— WWE (@WWE) June 23, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Says Shotzi Blackheart Has Been Doing Things ‘The Right Way’ After WWE Release
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Eric Bischoff Talks The Creation of WCW Thunder and Its Negative Impact
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown