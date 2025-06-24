Florida Panthers Wear Custom WWE Titles While Celebrating Stanley Cup Win

Florida Panthers were rocking custom WWE Championships for the celebration of their NHL Stanley Cup win. The Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row and during their celebration parade on Monday, they were wearing the custom titles as you can see below.

The title belts feature the Stanley Cup itself on the main plate and the team logo on the sideplates. WWE has given out custom titles to athletes of various sports over the last several years to help celebrate their seasonal victories.