Football Player Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald Invited Back to WWE Training Camp

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is getting a callback from WWE, being invited to compete at a two-week training camp this summer. The former Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman told KSR that he received a callback to take part in the training camp. He was part of the tryout over WrestleMania weekend.

“I went into the ring and it felt great. It was awesome. The ropes are bouncy,” Abadi-Fitzgerald said of his tryout experience. “We did a lot of conditioning, you know test our athletic ability, a couple of conditioning things just to see if you’re in shape and a couple of ring drills. I kid you not, those ring drills were some pretty good cardio. I’m exhausted right now just from doing ring drills. It wears you out.”

He said of being part of the upcoming training camp, “God’s given me a chance to be successful. I want good things to happen and it’s happened. When you trust in God he does crazy things for you unexpectedly. It’s almost always in the midst when you feel like things aren’t going your way or you’re very confused on what you’re going to do or where you’re going to end up. That’s where I am right now. I was like where am I going to be? What am I going to do? You have a little anxiety, worrying, worrying, worrying, then the other day, I chose God and he leads the way. He always surprises me and brings out something good in the worst situations. Thank God for that.

“It’s a great opportunity. I will cherish all of these moments, from playing football at UK to this. Regardless if I make it or not, this will be one for the books for me, definitely.”