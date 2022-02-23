The Former Hit Row Set For GCW For The Culture

Most of the former Hit Row — now the HitMakerZ — are set to appear at GCW For the Culture during WrestleMania weekend. AJ Gray announced on Tuesday that Briana Brandy, Tehuti Miles, and AJ Francis (aka the former B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis, and Top Dolla) are set to appear at the event which is part of GCW’s The Collective.

For the Culture takes place on April 1st. You can see the announcement below: