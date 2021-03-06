Former NWA Star Buddy Colt Passes Away at 81

Buddy Colt, the legendary wrestler who was a star in 1960s and 1970s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club reported on Friday that Colt, real name Ron Read, passed away on Friday at the age of 81. Details on his passing were not revealed.

Colt was a major star in several territories during his career, which began in 1962 and was tragically cut short by a plane crash in 1975. In that 13-year time span he accumulated a massive number of title reigns that included the six NWA Georgia Heavyweight Championship reigns, four NWA Florida Heavyweight Championships, a run with the NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship and many others. He was working as a weightlifting and bodybuilding instructor in Houston when he met Otto Von Krupp, who began training him. He began his career as “Cowboy” Ron Reed in Nashville and quickly began to rise, plying his trade in several territories including a run in the WWWF in 1963.

It was working in Amarillo, Texas where he took on the name Buddy Colt, a gimmick that would push him to new heights as a heel. He won the NWA Mid-South North American Championship in February of 1975, just before the February 20th plane crash that ended his in-ring career. According to Slam Wrestling, Colt was piloting the Cessna 182 with Bobby Shane, Gary Hart and Austin Idol on board. He tried to land the plane at Peter O. Knight Airport, but got lost in cloud cover and ended up crashing into the Tampa Bay. Colt once said that after the crash, “My heart just wasn’t in it” in terms of his wrestling career. He tried to work as a manager and TV commentator, but it didn’t work out.

After he left wrestling, Colt continued to fly and worked in the maintenance hardware business. He would regularly appear at Fan Fests and conventions as well.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Buddy Colt. He will be missed.