Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Takes Issue With Reported New WWE Edict, Batista Reacts

WWE’s reported edict against talent using third party platforms has attracted the attention of former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who says WWE’s corrupt labor practices must end. As has been much discussed today, WWE sent an email to talent on Thursday telling talent that “Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE’s discretion.”

Word of that email has reached far and wide, and Yang was among those who took notice. Yang, an entrepreneur and former corporate lawyer who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination this year, posted a lenghty statement to Twitter which you can see below.

Yang wrote:

Yang’s posts caught the attention of Batista, who retweeted it and said:

“

#NoComment but I am retweeting!!!! #RealTalk”

If I’m not the Secretary of Labor I’m pretty confident I’ll have his or her number to talk about the ridiculous classification of WWE wrestlers as independent contractors while controlling their name and likeness for years, even for something as benign as Cameo. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

Come on Vince – you’ve already deprived the folks breaking their backs for you of healthcare, security, recovery time, retirement benefits and fair treatment re: licenses and royalties. At least let them make a living off their own names. Many of them need it. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020

I grew up a wrestling fan and it’s been sad to see so many of my childhood heroes pass away early. I’d feel better knowing that they and their families were being fairly treated – I look forward to doing what I can for the next generation of performers. I know how tough it is. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 5, 2020