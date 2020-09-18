wrestling / News
Former Women’s Champion Set To Return To WWE (SPOILER)
September 18, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that former WWE Divas champion and two-time women’s champion Melina is set to return to the company after coming to terms on a new deal. She is expected to appear on WWE TV as soon as next week.
WWE had been interested in Melina earlier this year, wanting her for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but she was under contract with the NWA at the time. That deal has expired, allowing her to return to WWE.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage
- Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE