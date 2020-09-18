Former Women’s Champion Set To Return To WWE (SPOILER)

PWInsider reports that former WWE Divas champion and two-time women’s champion Melina is set to return to the company after coming to terms on a new deal. She is expected to appear on WWE TV as soon as next week.

WWE had been interested in Melina earlier this year, wanting her for the 2020 Royal Rumble, but she was under contract with the NWA at the time. That deal has expired, allowing her to return to WWE.